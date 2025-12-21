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He Knows Every Hair
Everything is Grace
Mar 23
•
Mandy Mazzawi
10
2
2
January 2026
All of You
On adoration, intimacy and learning to release control
Jan 31
•
Mandy Mazzawi
20
8
2
On Waiting, and What Comes Next
A Letter in the Storm
Jan 4
•
Mandy Mazzawi
34
48
4
December 2025
Weekly Wildflowers #32
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year
Dec 21, 2025
•
Mandy Mazzawi
1
1
Weekly Wildflowers #31
Foggy Mornings, 3 Quick Takes, Both/And of Gaudete Sunday
Dec 14, 2025
•
Mandy Mazzawi
9
2
2
Weekly Wildflowers #30
The Unexpected, 3 Quick Takes, Influence We All Hold
Dec 7, 2025
•
Mandy Mazzawi
6
3
November 2025
Weekly Wildflowers #29
Well...I'm Back, 3 Quick Takes, A Mustard Seed Faith
Nov 23, 2025
•
Mandy Mazzawi
7
2
3
October 2025
What Five Years of Infertility Has Taught Me About God
When His peace guards what sorrow could have shattered
Oct 12, 2025
•
Mandy Mazzawi
29
21
8
September 2025
Death as Content, Faith as Resistance
Why small acts of prayer and presence matter in a culture of spectacle
Sep 14, 2025
•
Mandy Mazzawi
21
4
10
Weekly Wildflowers #28
Answered Prayers, 3 Quick Takes, Darkness and Light
Sep 5, 2025
•
Mandy Mazzawi
11
8
7
August 2025
Weekly Wildflowers #27
The Richness of Life, A Quick Take, You are not a Niche
Aug 29, 2025
•
Mandy Mazzawi
6
2
3
Faith in the Flesh: Hospitality that Reveals the Kingdom
Part 3 of a Fulfilling Faith Series
Aug 24, 2025
•
Mandy Mazzawi
21
3
6
© 2026 Mandy Mazzawi
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