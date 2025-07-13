This is the second part in a short series on what it means to live a fulfilling faith as a Catholic today: one rooted not just in belief, but in belonging, connection, and daily witness. It’s not meant to cover every angle, but to offer a real and honest reflection on what many of us are longing for: a faith that’s fully lived. You can read Part 1 here.

There have been moments throughout my life that have stayed with me, not because they were grand or dramatic, but because they were so beautifully ordinary. Moments that shaped my heart, mind, and soul.

Like how my mom hosted any event or holiday in a way that made guests instantly feel at home. Or the time my aunt, without hesitation, pulled over to offer a ride to a woman walking along side the road in the sweltering summer heat.

I remember when a friend, without an ounce of judgement, helped me clean up my child’s vomit on her pristine grey sofa (I learned of an awesome cleaning product that day too). And the visit to a family’s home in Upstate NY in the middle of winter — rickety chairs, a worn-out sofa, and yet the home was overflowing with warmth, joy, and welcome.

And the many families who welcomed us to their tables for dinner over the years, asking thoughtful questions, showing real interest in our lives.

Looking back, I realize these women weren’t trying to teach me. They were just living, fully, faithfully and imperfectly.

And I was watching.

Whether they knew it or not, they were modeling a way of life, rooted in love.

This is your call too.

You don’t need to host a ton of people at your house every week, or give talks to hundreds of people to form others in the faith. You just need to show up. Because someone is watching — especially the young, the searching, and the weary.

Gift of Presence

We live in a distracted, divided world. So much so that presence is now countercultural. One of the most powerful ways we form others in the faith is through presence, attention, and love made visible.

This never became more clear to me than when I became a parent. My child needed me in every way. It was demanding, exhausting, even frustrating at times yet so completely human.

The truth is we crave nearness, presence, from infancy to our final breath.

That desire never goes away.

And yet, somehow we’ve been sold this idea that online interaction can replace real presence, and not just replace it but improve upon it. That it’s faster, cleaner, more efficient. But deep down we know it’s a shadow. We feel the emptiness, not with words but in our souls.

Still, we sign on. Hoping, scrolling, seeking something rich and human from a screen.

We all clamor online to the “new town square” to see what people are saying and doing. And while it lacks the weight of face to face interaction, we can’t seem to shake free from it. We sign on seeking that rich experience we remember, only to be let down again and again.

We have this deep desire to return to something more fruitful, grounding and deeply human - being present to each other. We just don’t know how to get back to it.

And it’s not just adults, young people have no living memory of what it means to be truly offline. To spend an afternoon laughing with friends, riding bikes into the sunset, seeing faces looking back at you with interest and a sparkle in the eye — not a phone in sight.

So let this be your challenge, your call to live differently. Be the one who shows up. At the table. At bedtime. After Mass. To the parish potluck.

Let your presence become your ministry.

Our Lord Jesus understood this reality so much so that He gave us Himself in the Holy Eucharist — His Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity. His very presence. He chose to be with us, not symbolically, but sacramentally.

“In the most blessed sacrament of the Eucharist ‘the body and blood, together with the soul and divinity, of our Lord Jesus Christ and, therefore, the whole Christ is truly, really, and substantially contained. This presence is called ‘real’ — by which is not intended to exclude the other types of presence as if they could not be ‘real’ too, but because it is presence in the fullest sense: that is to say, it is a substantial presence by which Christ, God and man, makes Himself wholly and entirely present.” CCC 1374

Presence is what we were made for, both divine and human. Jesus gives us Himself in the Eucharist not just so we can adore Him, but so we can learn from Him what it means to love with our whole selves.

When we are present, really present, we model the Incarnation. We show others what it means to be with them. This is how children learn tenderness, how friends learn patience, how strangers learn dignity.

And if real presence is the language of God, then it must become the language of His people too. One of the clearest ways we speak it is through holy friendships and the lives we model with others.

“And behold, I am with you always, to the close of the age.” - Matthew 28:20

Holy Friendships

After moving 5 times in 12 years, I’ve learned the hard way that finding and keeping friends takes work, and prayer.

During one of these moves, I met a friend who told me how she would pray for holy friendships. I was floored by this revelation, people actually pray for holy friendships? I decided right then I should probably be doing the same.

Ever since, during every move, I pray to God to send me and my family holy friendships that will help us stay on track, persevere, and remain faithful.

‘There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship’ - St. Thomas Aquinas

We were never meant to walk this path alone.

If presence is the language of love, then holy friendships is one its most powerful dialects. It is in friendship that presence takes shape, and in the presence of others that our hearts and souls are formed in Christ.

Through shared meals, small jokes, spoken prayers, hard conversations, and the quiet decision to keep showing up. Don’t settle for shallow connections. Pursue relationships that draw you closer to Christ, and be that friend in return.

Holy friendship isn’t just nice, it’s necessary.

It’s hard to deny that many in our society are living in isolation. Many have just a shallow connection with those around them, they feel untethered, and lonely. We need people who remind us who we are. Who sharpen us in the Truth. Who draw us back to Christ when we’ve drifted and who let us do the same for them.

They model what faithfulness looks like in the ordinary chaos of life: how to respond with grace, how to persevere in struggle, how to seek Christ in all things. In holy friendships, we don’t just receive support, we witness examples we can follow.

Over the years I’ve been blessed with a handful of these friendships. People who don’t flinch at the messy parts of life or faith. Women who ask the deeper questions and offer the grace of presence when I’m weary, uncertain, or stretched thin. It’s in those relationships that I’ve seen the Gospel lived — not in grand gestures, but in casserole dishes, porch conversations, and whispered intercessions.

Each one was modeling the Gospel to me in ways I didn’t fully understand at the time, but deeply needed.

Holy friendships, those rooted in Christ, are sacred ground for sanctification. They help us live out our vocation, heal our woundedness, and see ourselves the way God sees us. The Catechism fleshes this idea out more and calls us to this kind of communion.

The fruits of charity are joy, peace, and mercy; charity demands beneficence and fraternal correction; it is benevolence; it fosters reciprocity and remains disinterested and generous; it is friendship and communion: ‘Love is itself the fulfillment of all our works. There is the goal; that is why we run: we run towards it, and once we reach it, in it, we shall find rest.’ CCC 1829

These friendships are not simply nice extras. They are the fruit of love, the kind of love that fosters mercy, reciprocity, and generosity. And in a world that feels increasingly disconnected, they offer us a glimpse of the communion we were made for.

Whether we realize it or not, we’re always modeling something for those around us, our children, our friends, even strangers at Mass.

May we always choose to model the love of Christ.

3 Small Ways to Start Now:

Be Interruptible - Pause today - just once - to be fully present. With your child. Your spouse. A stranger. Put the phone down. Make eye contact. Listen without rushing to respond. Let that moment become holy. Pray for Holy Friendships - Don’t wait. Ask God today to send you holy friendships, or to strengthen the ones you already have. Pray also that you can be that kind of friend to someone else. Maybe one month I’ll write a whole article on this very important part of our faith, until then I can’t stress enough how critical it is that your pray for holy friendships in your life. If you’re not sure how ask the Holy Spirit to guide you in prayer. Model faith in the Ordinary - We are bombarded with images of “perfection” online daily. Unfortunately this had led many to believe they must live a “certain way” to follow God, causing despair because honestly, who can live up to that? As Catholics we are called to challenge that narrative. Starting tomorrow - choose one small act of love or service. Do it with intention. Do it as your imperfect self, with your not perfectly clean home, a screaming toddler in tow, and a half frozen meal thawing on the counter. No need to document it or boast about it. Offer it up to God and let Him take it from there.

Up next is part 3 of this series - A Fulfilling Faith: Mission in the Everyday. How do we take what we’ve received, belonging, presence, friendship, and let it overflow into the world around us? In this final part, we’ll explore how ordinary moments become sacred opportunities for witness, service, and quiet evangelization — right where we are.

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