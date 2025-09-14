Photo by Mike Labrum on Unsplash

As a writer it is difficult to balance taking the time to find the right words and being timely with those words.

This week, the past two days especially, have been a tipping point. As I, and so many others, grapple with the reality within which we live, words have been coming slowly, building, and now, pouring out.

The tragedies of the past two weeks have been breathtakingly evil. With each new depravity we shudder, and grieve, our souls shaken to their core — God how can you let this happen, again and again?

Death as content, Suffering as Spectacle.

And yet, what unsettles me almost as much as the violence itself, is how we as a society, encounter it. Not in the sacred quiet of prayer, or in the sober words of lament, but on our phones — next to skin care ads, jokes, and dance clips.

Death has become content. Suffering something to consume.

It is tearing at our humanity — at our souls.

In the past several days I’ve become convinced that Social Media is ruining us as a people and as a society.

It has become consumption in the guise of connection, and knowledge and it is pulling us further from one another. What’s worse is I think we all know this but we can’t seem to step away. Social media has tapped into a part of our brain that wasn’t meant to have constant input but when it gets that input it’s hard to stop.

And so we consume death, we consume suffering, and desensitize ourselves to the worst society has to offer all in the name of connection, and being in-the-know, while the loudest, yet smallest factions, of society yell in a frenzy to push their point of view, polarizing and dehumanizing as they go.

Faithfulness in the Little Things

But we weren’t made for this. We cannot let this be what forms us. We cannot surrender our souls to consumption and outrage. As Catholics, as Christians, we are called to something deeper and more powerful: to prayer, to presence, to love that restores what violence and dehumanization has stolen from us.

I’ve seen so many faithful Catholics asking the same questions “what can I do now?” They pray, they go to Mass, they read Scripture, love their families, but still feel aimless in the face of all this rage, and hate.

When evil feels overwhelming, faithfulness can feel too small.

“The bee is small among flying creatures, but her product is the best of sweet things.” Sirach 11:3

Yet we are mercifully reminded to be faithful in the little things (Lk 16:10) and that we do not walk in the valley of the shadow of death alone (Ps. 23) And more, we are reminded that our faith shines out in the darkness, and the darkness will never overcome it (Jn 1:5).

It is easy when consuming Social Media daily to believe it’s hopeless, that all is lost, that there are only a few who believe as we do. But we have purpose. I’m reminded of Sam’s words to Frodo: “Even darkness must pass. A new day will come…That there’s some good in the world, Mr. Frodo. And it’s worth fighting for.”

Turning Back to the Basics

Hopelessness is not our inheritance.

Christ has already won the victory. The question is not whether darkness will be overcome, but how will we live in the meantime. Will that time be filled with vengeance and hate? Or will it be marked by fidelity, prayer, presence, and love that refuses to let evil have the last word?

So what can we do, starting today?

Start with:

Prayer - Begin with the St. Michael prayer (below). Ask for protection against the forces of darkness. St. Michael the archangel, defend us in battle, be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the devil, May God rebuke him, we humbly pray, and do thou, O Prince of the heavenly hosts, by the power of God, thrust into hell Satan, and all the evil spirits, who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.

Anchor yourself in Scripture - Open Psalm 23 and remember “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil for you are with me .”

Fix your gaze on Christ crucified - This is God comedown from heaven and hung on a tree for you. Ponder that for a moment or ten. Let the weight of that hit you anew. And death could not hold Him. All of us who claim Christ as Lord and live according to His word have the same inheritance — Life everlasting.

And we don’t stop there:

Step away from the noise — It’s time friends to reject all that social media is offering us. I’m still working out a better workaround in my own life because it has become so ingrained in our society. So for now, limit, reduce, take a break. All that scrolling does is numb your soul.

Choose presence over performance — share a meal with someone, check on a neighbor, sit with your children without distraction.

Guard your Thoughts and Words — refuse dehumanizing language, even with those you vehemently disagree with. We have to start changing the culture, and it starts with us.

Stand in communion — remember that you are a part of the Body of Christ, and are never alone in this fight.

It’s easy to think these small things won’t make a difference. But they are mustard seeds of resistance, the holy habits that hold back despair. They are how we, as Catholics and Christians, reclaim our humanity in a culture bent on consuming it.

Rest in peace, Charlie. Rest in peace, Iryna. Rest in peace, all the babes stolen from us through violence and hate. As Christians, we proclaim this: Christ has defeated death. Let that be our rallying cry — Christ has defeated death so that we may live, and live life abundantly in Him.

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