Mustard Seeds and Wildflowers

Mustard Seeds and Wildflowers

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Rachael Denny's avatar
Rachael Denny
Sep 15, 2025

The Prayer of Saint Francis seems especially appropriate at this time.

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1 reply by Mandy Mazzawi
Phillip Hadden's avatar
Phillip Hadden
Sep 15, 2025

We need to reiterate our roles especially as lay Christians. We’re in a spiritual battle—and what does Jesus say, when the disciples lament about not being able to exorcise a demon, “But this kind does not come out except by prayer and fasting.”

So those who are asking what more can they do? How much are they praying? How much are they fasting? Do they believe these are efficacious?

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1 reply by Mandy Mazzawi
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