Mustard Seeds and Wildflowers

Mustard Seeds and Wildflowers

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Tony Devlin's avatar
Tony Devlin
Jun 9, 2025

When I see these posts, I usually mention “Divine Renovation” by Fr. James Mallon. What you described was our parishad our previous pastor came on board. I came with him but was very hesitant because of the way our family had been treated when we moved to the area. Fr. Rozman embraced the Divine Renovation methodology and recruited a new Parish Advisory Council to help him implement change. COVID knocked us back, as it did many parishes, but we thrived. It worked beautifully, as we’d hoped. Our parish is one of the most welcoming I’ve seen. We have a long, long way to go but we’re confident we can get there.

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Hannah Wing's avatar
Hannah Wing
Aug 24, 2025

I'm late to comment on this but I wanted to say that linked list of charisms was incredibly helpful. Real food for thought, thank you!

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