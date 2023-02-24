Hi, I’m Mandy Mazzawi.

I’m a wife, homeschooling mom of three (one with special needs), Catholic writer and speaker.

I started writing four years ago, after one quiet night when I felt the Lord whisper to my heart:

“Love. Love is a choice. I am Love.”

It came after months of turmoil and doubt and those words felt like a balm. I’ll never forget it.

Since then, I’ve been writing about the everyday journey of faith, full of mess, beauty, struggle, and grace. Because while we’re all called to choose Love, it doesn’t always feel simple or clear.

This newsletter is where I share that journey with you.

I write about real life, faith, family, motherhood, the Catholic Church, and the quiet ways God meets us right where we are.

I also share the rich traditions and teachings that have shaped my faith since joining the Church 14 years ago. My hope is that these reflections encourage you, uplift you, and remind you that you’re not alone.

If that sounds like something your heart could use, I’d love for you to subscribe.

Let’s walk this road together one small step, one mustard seed at a time.

I’m praying for you. Please pray for me!

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Welcome to the Wildflower Grove:

You’re invited to go a little deeper.

Each week, I share real life encouragement and honest reflections for Catholics moms walking this messy, beautiful road of faith, family, homeschooling and special needs. But sometimes, we need just a little more space to be nourished, equipped, and gently reminded that we’re not alone.

When you join the Wildflower Grove (my paid tier), you’ll get:

Subscriber-only essays on Catholic faith, and culture

Access to the full subscriber archive

A way to help sustain this work

It’s $5/ month or $50/ year and every subscription helps me keep creating the kind of faith-filled encouragement that Catholic moms can return to again and again.

So, pull up a chair. You’re welcome here.

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