Vanitas Still Life with a Tulip, Skull and Hour Glass , by Philippe de Champaigne, c. 1671. Tessé Museum, Le Mans, France.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The Skeleton Chattering finch and water-fly Are not merrier than I; Here among the flowers I lie Laughing everlastingly. No; I may not tell the best; Surely, friends, I might have guessed Death was but the good King's jest, It was hid so carefully - G.K. Chesterton, 1890, Collected Works of G.K. Chesterton, vol. 10, Collected Poetry

Even before October was within our sights, the rumblings of worry and concern “Should my family celebrate Halloween?” began to permeate online Catholic spaces. The rumblings have turned into a low, constant hum of anxiety with many voices adding bits and pieces of the Church’s history, but rarely the full picture of the Catholic Christian origins of Halloween.

No doubt you’ve seen flash across your screen more than one post or meme about Halloween, it’s Celtic origins of Samhain (SAH-win, or SOW-in), and supposedly how early Catholics b…