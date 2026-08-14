Mustard Seeds and Wildflowers

Mustard Seeds and Wildflowers

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cf welty's avatar
cf welty
3d

Good to see you writing again, Mandy. As always, you keep it real which is so encouraging and brings hope to one's heart. Gpa and I are praying for you re your MRI, etc. Our Father is faithful!!! Hugs

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1 reply by Mandy Mazzawi
Daniel Joseph Petty's avatar
Daniel Joseph Petty
3d

It’s good to have your back. I’ve learned similar lessons over the past, probably more intensely over the past 6 months as well. My battle has been nowhere near as difficult as cancer (God bless you and I am glad you are well, by the way), but mine came really from a bad decision that lead to very difficult times at work. I tried to correct things on my own and then learned as you did, I just have to let go. So I focused more on scripture reading, prayer and my family and things have dramatically improved. Glory be to God. Can’t wait to read what you have for us.

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