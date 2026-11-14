Photo from Unsplash by Branden Skeli

We spend a lot of our days having other people, in a little rectangle, tell us how to become happy, healthy, and fulfilled. Their thoughts, their ideas, their opinions flooding our minds. (I’m not missing the irony here…) Hardly a day can go by without at least a few life coaches, fitness gurus, academics and others, some experts and some styled as such, informing you that you’ve been doing something wrong your whole life and only they hold the true, effective answer. Often they are trying to sell you the answer as well.

Such is the cacophony of noise and addiction distraction, that our attention remains scattered at best. Our bodies tired from a day’s work (and parenting, cleaning, cooking, driving…), compounded by tired minds with far too much information being forced in, we are no longer satisfied but instead seem to crave more and more.

We are tired from doing so much and yet fulfillment feels about as far away as ever.

So it got me thinking: How do we really live a fulfilling life?

It’s a question that’s been rattling around in my brain off and on for a while now. In moments of car line waits, folding the laundry, making dinner, and more recently when spending my 5-10 minutes getting radiated to kill microscopic cancer cells left in my breast.

Cancer rightly forces one to get a bit introspective. And as I start to pick up the pieces from my life before to see what fits and what doesn’t going forward, that question keeps cropping up.

So I want to share a little hard won wisdom from the cancer trenches.

In the Trenches

I have never felt so sick as when I received my second round of chemo. My body bounced back after the first round like it had taken the punch but could take it standing, maybe even with a grin. With the second round, I hit the floor, and did not stand again until a few months later.

My mind had no time to focus on how to be fulfilled, let alone what I would manage to eat between nausea and sleep. I was literally trying to survive and had no control over how my body would react to these powerful drugs. There was no optimizing, no consideration for To-Dos, nor was I worried about being wrong.

In the trenches of survival, you get very basic very quickly. Food, sleep, God.

In that order.

Well, maybe there was a little bit of switching it up but as I would lay in bed, after an infusion, feeling the toxic “medicine” make its way through my veins, changing the taste of water and food and life, the simplicity of the moment is what made it most beautiful, and real.

Yeah I called it beautiful…

I had a singular focus, a singular purpose, and a singular prayer.

Life

When I was feeling good, which was just two or three days before the next infusion, the life that I would fit into that 48-72 hours was incredible. Meals made and enjoyed on the patio, carline pickups, snuggles, books read, shows laughed at together, songs blasted at full volume and sung with as well, sunsets soaked in, sunrises greeted warmly, a garden to tend, friends to chat with, and a family to enjoy.

The very stuff of life became the drink from which I sweetly, greedily, drank.

And God was never an afterthought in those days, but a constant companion, Who never needed me to say much, but Who always offered a consolation, a word of encouragement, a grace. The silence wasn’t deafening but a understood arrangement as I slowly trod the path before me.

I had a purpose - to not just survive but to live.

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After the Trenches

I’ve spent several months now healing from the bodily trauma that cancer treatment has wrought. In fact, as I type these words I near the end of active treatment — just a few more days of radiation.

And in this space of introspection, I’ve been trying to better understand why life felt so rich in so many ways as my body was wracked with nausea, exhaustion, stress, and sickness, battling the very building blocks of life that had gone haywire.

This is what I want to share with you: you can listen to every expert, every academic, every guru there is to listen to in this life and maybe they even help a little bit, but they do not hold the answers you seek.

You do.

More to the point, you do when in conversation with God.

I’ve learned in real and painful ways, how little control we actually have in our lives. It may seem obvious but until you run into this lack of control head on, it’s easy to keep living and barely give it any thought. So we buy into those talking about this hack or that method to optimize our lives. We allow our attention to be scattered between short videos of cats playing, news clips and that cute outfit the algorithm has shown you 3 times so you won’t but it just yet.

But in truth there are only two things we can control to reach that fulfillment we all seek, and it’s not the outfit.

The Action

I’m not going to tell you to rearrange your life, even I haven’t done that, and truthfully that desire to be grounded, to feel fulfilled, to have no anxiety and to just be at peace is so human and surprisingly attainable.

It really boils down to a simple action — Choosing. Choosing to love God no matter your circumstances, and choosing to love your people earnestly and as well as you can given your circumstances.

Everything else is noise.

Everything else can be silenced, shut off for a time, reduced or removed from your life. You do not have to keep taking in more and more information. You are not so important that work needs you that very second. You do not have to be distracted by everyone else’s opinions, your attention does not need to be split by those vying for it, and you do not owe anyone (other than your family, immediate community, and God) your attention.

Life becomes exceptionally beautiful when we simplify it.

Life becomes rich, meaningful, purposeful — fulfilling — when we remove the distractions and focus on what is in front of us.

A singular focus, a singular purpose, and a singular prayer…

Life, lived fully, in glory for the Lord.

Final Thoughts

I hesitate to call cancer a blessing, because it really is a beast, one that has come for not just me but members of my family this year. Yet, what I have learned from this journey, so far, has been a blessing.

This is just the first of many reflections on these lessons from the trenches. I honestly don’t know how frequent they will be, and for how long I’ll be sharing them. I suspect as I live more and more this new normal, ideas will crop up and I’ll share them. This is simply me stretching my long-form writing muscles, taking them for a spin, and seeing where we end up.

Thank you for being here and please consider sharing this with someone.

AMDG,

Mandy